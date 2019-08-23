B. Riley Analysts Give Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) a $109.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

COLM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average is $100.71.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at $373,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $919,980.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,829.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,938 shares of company stock worth $8,461,381 in the last 90 days. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

