B. Riley Analysts Give Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) a $43.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,666. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Main Street Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

