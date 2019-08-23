Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Earns “Buy” Rating from VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

BCN opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.99. Bacanora Lithium has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.59.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

