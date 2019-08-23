Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSBR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.