Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 94,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

BAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 44,840,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,225,972. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.