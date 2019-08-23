Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €77.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.43 ($94.69).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €67.72 ($78.74) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.97. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.