BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. BB&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in BB&T were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.95. 188,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

