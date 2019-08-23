BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Given a $11.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:BBX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 36,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BBX Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). BBX Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 191,160 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 119,131 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

