Bean Cash (BITB) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $996,326.00 and $3.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000131 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,207,906,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

