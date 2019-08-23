Bezant Hits One Day Trading Volume of $384,981.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and $384,981.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,867,000 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

