BidaskClub Downgrades Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDLS. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a P/E ratio of 283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.05. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 739,526 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 742,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 381,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 366,911 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

