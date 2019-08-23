BidaskClub Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.05 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 90.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 24.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

