BidaskClub Lowers JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JBLU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Vertical Research raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.98 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.45.

JBLU opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 2,335 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $44,154.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,335 shares of company stock worth $271,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,171,000 after purchasing an additional 340,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,493,000 after buying an additional 596,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 37.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,516,000 after buying an additional 2,325,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,323,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after buying an additional 634,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 121.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,226,000 after buying an additional 3,667,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

