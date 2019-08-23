Big Lots (BIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $20.92 on Friday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $800.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.