Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.71 ($42.69).

Shares of ETR GBF opened at €22.14 ($25.74) on Monday. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of €24.34 ($28.30) and a 1-year high of €45.14 ($52.49). The company has a market cap of $891.59 million and a PE ratio of -99.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.80.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

