Binance Coin Price Hits $27.25 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.24 billion and $201.91 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $27.25 or 0.00261998 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LBank, Exrates and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.01307153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021742 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000417 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019724 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, Exrates, Gate.io, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, AirSwap, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

