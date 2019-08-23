BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $7,022,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $670,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,148 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.79. 8,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,867. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.17. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.91.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

