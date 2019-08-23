Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $0.99. Biocept shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.

BIOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Biocept had a negative net margin of 672.27% and a negative return on equity of 263.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 180.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.86% of Biocept worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

