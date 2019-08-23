Bitcoin Zero Reaches Market Cap of $57,194.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $57,194.00 and approximately $3,698.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00261020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.01309782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00095110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 20,257,921 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.