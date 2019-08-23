BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 684,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,063. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk Saville sold 4,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $112,353.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $745,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,014,271 shares of company stock valued at $221,389,034 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

