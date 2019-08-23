BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.31

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 64113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

