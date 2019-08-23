Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.0348

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $799,655.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $10.39 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.76 or 0.04853824 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,239,904 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

