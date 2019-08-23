Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.22. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 126,520 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDRBF shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

