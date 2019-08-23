Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2,211.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings reported strong second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues have grown year over year on the back of improving gross bookings. Moreover, solid growth in the booked room nights and strong momentum across global accommodation space contributed well. Also, strong efforts toward ramping up of merchant business drove the top-line growth further. We believe secular growth trend in the online travel booking market and growing mobile usage penetration are tailwinds. Moreover, the company’s strong position in international markets, growth opportunities in the domestic market and good execution of marketing strategies are major positives. However, macro headwinds, increasing advertising spend and occupancy tax-related litigation remain overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Booking alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $1,995.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,900.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,075.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,952.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,899.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,828.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,043.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,422,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $371,090,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booking (BKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.