BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $40.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 4,705,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,408,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,944,500 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

BBIO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. 63,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,935. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

