Brokerages Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post sales of $581.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.00 million and the lowest is $562.00 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $619.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Wolfe Research cut Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,834,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,119,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,064,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,222,000 after acquiring an additional 106,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,697,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,577. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.37. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

