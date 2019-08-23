Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $313.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, Director Steven J. Gilbert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $150,191.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,267,508 shares of company stock worth $10,700,322.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter worth $49,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 108.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the first quarter worth $218,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 619,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

