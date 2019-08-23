Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of OCUL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.77. 5,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.25. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $275,099. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Amarpreet Sawhney acquired 124,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $363,446.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 990,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,443.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 229,248 shares of company stock valued at $669,811. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 434,693 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

