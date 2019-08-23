Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources also reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $147,184,000 after buying an additional 217,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $258,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,790 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $5.42 on Friday, hitting $120.65. 1,135,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $189.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average of $144.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

