Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.33. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $80.12. 707,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,546. Aptiv has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $92.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

