Brokerages Expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to announce $400,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Revance Therapeutics reported sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.21 million, with estimates ranging from $4.96 million to $52.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.76. 247,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

