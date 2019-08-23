Brokerages Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to post $61.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $58.88 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $62.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $230.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.33 million to $243.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $287.07 million, with estimates ranging from $257.78 million to $309.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 451.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SALT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 19,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $432.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

