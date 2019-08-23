Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT at $174.10

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $169.47. 5,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,744. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

