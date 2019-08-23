Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $53.70

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,023.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,475. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Semtech by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 112,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,898. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

