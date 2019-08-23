Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Set at $74.00 by B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) has been assigned a $74.00 target price by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.26% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Brunswick to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 117,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,888. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brunswick by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

