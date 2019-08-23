Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Insider Acquires £3,869.25 in Stock

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) insider Johan Holtzhausen purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,869.25 ($5,055.86).

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 625 ($8.17). The company has a market cap of $49.73 million and a PE ratio of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 466.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 440.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

