Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.75 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.75.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mgc Venture Partners 2013 Gp, purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

