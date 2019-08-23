Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$57.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$53.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$43.03 and a 1 year high of C$53.73.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

