Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 12,000 Shares

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.92, for a total transaction of C$370,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,653 shares in the company, valued at C$638,512.28.

CPX traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$30.91. 60,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,273. Capital Power Corp has a 12-month low of C$25.33 and a 12-month high of C$32.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.63%.

CPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.00.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.