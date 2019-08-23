Cappasity Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX and IDEX. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.25 million and $69,947.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.52 or 0.04874125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

