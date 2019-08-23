Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

CTRE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

