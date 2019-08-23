Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Carnival by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Carnival by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Carnival by 23.5% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 13.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 380,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,443. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nomura lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.