Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.90

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.90 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 1282654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Nomura cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

