Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Lowered to Hold at Williams Capital

Williams Capital lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRZO. Northland Securities cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $8.82 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $817.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,347.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $226,080 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

