Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 39.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

