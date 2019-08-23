Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.38 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $24.38 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,024,044,341 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

