Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.22.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.90. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,724,000 after buying an additional 689,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,733,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after buying an additional 764,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 542,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,268,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 597,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.