Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

CENX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 18,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,778. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $498.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore purchased 5,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,656.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 893.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

