Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 5.5%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.48, approximately 1,318,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,380,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,598 shares in the company, valued at $234,656.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 893.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

