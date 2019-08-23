Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 13,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $761.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Mariner Greenman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 638,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,031. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $234,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,830,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 190,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,630,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

